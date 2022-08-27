Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Lilium Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Lilium has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
