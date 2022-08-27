Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Lilium has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

