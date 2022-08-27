Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) vs. Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Head to Head Review

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livento Group and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $598.36 million 15.31 $220.78 million $0.40 35.28

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Livento Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Livento Group and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 88.36%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Livento Group.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats Livento Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning software development and sale business; and residential condominiums finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

