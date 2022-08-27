Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Shares of MACF opened at GBX 112 ($1.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.01. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.41 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £177.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.44.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

