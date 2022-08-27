Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 465,340 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4,634.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,340 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Nutrien worth $49,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

