McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.7 %

MKC opened at $86.60 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

