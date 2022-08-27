MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of MetLife worth $66,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 2.4 %

MET opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

