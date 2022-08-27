MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 67.1% in August

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the July 31st total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $2.50 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.
