MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 67.1% in August

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the July 31st total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $2.50 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Rating)

See Also

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.