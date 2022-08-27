Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 158,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.17. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.52 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

