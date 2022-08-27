Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

