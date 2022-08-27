Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $234,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.2 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.