Mountain China Resorts (Holding) (CVE:MCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (CVE:MCG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 491000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Stock Up 100.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

Mountain China Resorts (Holding) (CVE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter.

About Mountain China Resorts (Holding)

Melco China Resorts (Holding) Limited develops and operates ski resorts in China. Its portfolio includes Sun Mountain Yabuli, Sky Mountain Beidahu, The Lotus Mountain Club, Adventure Mountain Changchun, and Star Mountain Beijing resort properties in Beijing, Heilongjiang Province, and Jilin Province.

