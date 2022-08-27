M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

MTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.71.

NYSE:MTB opened at $184.02 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.33.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

