Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 420 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $11,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 238 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $6,497.40.

On Thursday, August 18th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $23,488.62.

Upstart Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

