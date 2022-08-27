National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $106.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTIOF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 27.76%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.