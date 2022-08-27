Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.17. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 12,497 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 0.49.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Natural Health Trends worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
