Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -6.70 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 21.92

Navitas Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.20% -14.82% 0.16%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1650 7659 16081 575 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 101.79%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor rivals beat Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

