NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NEX opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $1,771,800. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.