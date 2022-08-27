NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.91

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as high as C$1.09. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 79,321 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

