Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $232.83 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

