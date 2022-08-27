Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.40% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of NSTD opened at $9.84 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

