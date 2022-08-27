Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

