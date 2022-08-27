NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $280.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

