OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
