PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

