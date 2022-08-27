Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWOD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

