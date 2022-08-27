Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PWOD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
