Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
Featured Stories
