Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Personalis to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Personalis Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of PSNL opened at $3.53 on Monday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
