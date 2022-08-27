Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of PFC opened at GBX 118.30 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £616.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.74.

Insider Activity at Petrofac

About Petrofac

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 4,526 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($6,015.71).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

