Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 125,000 Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.50% of Talon 1 Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,794,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 22.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 874,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOAC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

