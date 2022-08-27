Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 200,000 TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.70% of TLGY Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,951,000.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLGY opened at $10.06 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

