Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.71% of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,539,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

IQMD opened at $10.06 on Friday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

