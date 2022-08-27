Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,591 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWE. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,228,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 43.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Performance

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.29 million, a PE ratio of 100.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.89 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.41.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

