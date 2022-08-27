Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.72 Million Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.43% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YTPG. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 111,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

NYSE YTPG opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

