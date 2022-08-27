Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,670 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.64% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AFTR opened at $9.77 on Friday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Profile
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
