Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.96 Million Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 253,520 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CPUH stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Compute Health Acquisition Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

