Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.50 Million in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PBAX opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

