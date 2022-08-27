Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.95 Million in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.73% of Glass Houses Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Glass Houses Acquisition by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glass Houses Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLHA opened at $9.83 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Glass Houses Acquisition Company Profile

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

