Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,045,000 after buying an additional 119,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

SBA Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.69 and a 200 day moving average of $331.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

