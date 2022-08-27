Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 3.48% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth about $8,089,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Price Performance

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

