Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.80% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GEEX stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

