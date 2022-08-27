Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.52% of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCAA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $6,330,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $4,568,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth about $3,107,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

