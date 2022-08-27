Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 81,625 Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.77% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIM opened at $9.87 on Friday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

