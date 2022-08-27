Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 820 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,015,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

