Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.31% of UTA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $995,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,709,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

UTAA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.