Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 150,000 Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $12,987,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $697,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $102,000.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JGGCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile
Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (JGGCU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.