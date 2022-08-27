Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 150,000 Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $12,987,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $697,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGCU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.