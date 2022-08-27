Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 150,000 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 3.00% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHNA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $3,153,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,357,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $13,742,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

