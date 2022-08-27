Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 266,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.