Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

