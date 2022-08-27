Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 100,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.63% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 535,700 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CFFE stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

