Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 37,500 Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.12% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

